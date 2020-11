Britain has never won the America's Cup. Could this 'unique' boat be the one that changes that in 2021?

Welsh sailor Bleddyn Môn is part of Ben Ainslie's INEOS TEAM UK for the 36th America's Cup in New Zealand.

For the first time, the world's oldest international sporting trophy will be raced on 75-foot foiling monohulls, which lift out of the water to reduce drag.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with Môn from Auckland as he and the British team got to grips with their 'quite unusual' new boat.