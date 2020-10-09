Thomson prepares for fifth Vendee Globe

Sailor Alex Thomson believes he is prepared for the challenges the sport's "Everest" will throw at him from next month.

Thomson will line up on the start line of his fifth Vendee Globe round the world yacht race from 8 November, hoping to better previous finishes of third and second.

The 46-year-old from Gosport, Hampshire, was denied victory in 2017 when his starboard hydrafoil was damaged in the early stages.

But he is confident his experience will help him become the first Briton to win the coveted title.

Action footage courtesy of Alex Thomson Racing.