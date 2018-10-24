The man financing the British team bidding to win the America's Cup says Sir Ben Ainslie will "get everything he needs" to mount a successful challenge.

Jim Ratcliffe will back the Portsmouth-based Ineos Team UK, led by Britain's most successful sailor Ainslie, as he bids to put a disappointing showing in Bermuda in 2017 behind him.

"We believe we can win, but we know that the three other teams we'll be up against will be very tough," Ainslie told BBC South Today.

Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, added: "We're going to build two boats, which means we can learn from the first one. We have to be as smart as the competition when it comes to the technical side of the America's Cup."