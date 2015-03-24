Boat capsizes in Volvo Ocean Race

Watch one of the boats in the Volvo Ocean Race capsize, with water flooding the deck during the event in the Southern Ocean.

Four of the six boats in the race faced challenging conditions, with one capsizing in the dark and three, including MAPFRE (above), tipping to 180-degree angles.

The race is on leg five - Auckland, NZ to Itajaí, Brazil - with a further four legs to follow, ending in Gothenburg on 27 June.

Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, which includes Britain's Ian Walker, reported serious problems with a "massive wipe-out" in darkness and then a further controlled topple at 30 knots.

Team SCA, including Briton Sam Davies, along with Dongfeng Race Team and MAPFRE all saw their boats tip sideways, described as "Chinese gybes".

All of the crews have been able to continue in the race despite the treacherous conditions but have had to undergo remedial work.

Dongfeng onboard reporter Yann Riou said: "It took two to three hours to sort out the mess. The boat was on her side - we took 300 litres of water into the boat through an air vent."

Anna-Lena Elled of Team SCA said: "We ended up on the side for maybe two to four minutes before slowly getting back in the right position."