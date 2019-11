British sailor Pete Cumming suffers a rib injury after falling off his yacht as his team's boat capsizes during the Extreme Sailing Series in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The SAP team were hit by a strong gust that caused their boat to trip over its bows and capsize, with Cumming falling the full height of the boat, landing on the boom and injuring himself.

Cumming says he is "a little sore" but okay after his first capsize in seven years of competing.