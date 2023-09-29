Wales prop Corey Domachowski says he has learnt from his yellow card in Wales’ opening World Cup win against Fiji and is glad to have been given another chance.

Wales came under intense pressure following the loosehead’s sin-binning after coming on as a second-half replacement, but just about managed to withstand a Fijian comeback to win 32-26.

Despite his indiscretion, the Wales management kept faith in the Cardiff prop who was selected on the bench for the following matches against Portugal and Australia.