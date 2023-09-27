Wales fly-half Robyn Wilkins has welcomed the challenge of filling the void left the retirement of veteran fly-half Elinor Snowsill.

Snowsill called time on her 14-year Test career to take a coaching role with Cardiff Met University, where she will help the Welsh Rugby Union identify the next generation of talented players.

That has left Wilkins, Lleucu George and Niamh Terry battling for the Wales number ten jersey.

Wales face USA in Colwyn Bay on Saturday 30 September ahead of their three games in the top tier of the WXV against Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Wales qualified for the top tier after finish third in this year's Women's Six Nations.