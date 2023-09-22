Rival head coaches Warren Gatland and Eddie Jones have traded verbal blows for more than two decades.

But the Wales head coach opted against "putting the boot in" before Sunday's crunch World Cup Pool C game in Lyon with Jones already facing heavy criticism in Australia.

"I think Eddie's getting enough stick from everyone else so there's no need for me to put the boot in as well," said Gatland.

However Gatland, who moved one clear of Jones for the most World Cup wins as a coach with victory over Portugal last week, sees plenty in common with the Wallabies boss, both having returned to previous roles.