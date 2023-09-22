Behind the scenes as Jersey Reds prepare to host Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Championship champions Jersey Reds are getting ready for their first-ever competitive home game against a Premiership club.
Two-time English champions and 2020 European Champions Cup winners Exeter will face the Reds in St Peter on Saturday in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Jersey beat Bath last weekend in their first-ever meaningful match against a top-flight side, and both teams come into the game with two bonus-point wins from two matches.