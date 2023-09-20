Rugby World Cup 2023: Gatland has improved Wales, says Australia scrum coach Hatley
Wales have improved significantly since Warren Gatland’s return as head coach, according to Australia scrum coach Neal Hatley.
Gatland is leading Wales in a fourth World Cup after returning as coach in December, 2022 following the departure of Wayne Pivac.
Wales top pool C having won their opening two games and meet Australia, who risk being eliminated at the pool staged for the first time, in Lyon on Sunday.
