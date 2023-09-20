Wales have improved significantly since Warren Gatland’s return as head coach, according to Australia scrum coach Neal Hatley.

Gatland is leading Wales in a fourth World Cup after returning as coach in December, 2022 following the departure of Wayne Pivac.

Wales top pool C having won their opening two games and meet Australia, who risk being eliminated at the pool staged for the first time, in Lyon on Sunday.

