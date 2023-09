The Scrum V team reflect on Wales' opening 32-26 win over Fiji at the Rugby World Cup, including Dan Biggar's outburst directed at George North.

The Wales fly-half, who was named man of the match for his performance in Bordeaux, pointed to the stands and shouted at centre North for not kicking the ball into touch to end the first half.

The Scrum V panel had differing opinions on Biggar's actions.

