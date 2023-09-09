Rugby World Cup 2023: 'World class' Taulupe Faletau gives Wales strong back row for Fiji
Former Wales flanker Josh Navidi says the return of the '"world class" Taulupe Faletau gives Wales a strong back row for their World Cup opener against Fiji on Sunday (20:00 BST).
Faletau missed Wales' three World Cup warm-up games with a calf injury but has recovered in time to feature in the back row alongside captain Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright.
Navidi told the Scrum V podcast his return could spark a Wales win. You can listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds.