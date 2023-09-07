Captain Johnny Sexton believes Ireland's previous World Cup struggles will not impact on the team's performances at this year's tournament.

Sexton, 38, will start Saturday's pool opener against Romania despite not having played in nearly six months because of injury and suspension.

"We always get tarnished that we’ve haven’t got past a quarter-final but I’ve some amazing memories at World Cups," said Sexton, who will be playing in the tournament for a fourth time.

"Obviously a few of them, they’ve ended badly but we’re very much looking forward. We’re not carrying any of that baggage with us."