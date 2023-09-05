Wales' Rugby World Cup co-captain Dewi Lake is relieved to be fit to face Fiji on Sunday in Bordeaux after overcoming a knee injury.

The Ospreys hooker went off injured in the World Cup warm-up defeat by England at Twickenham in August, but has recovered in time for Sunday’s crucial opening match.

