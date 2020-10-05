Wales players Gareth Davies and Ffion Lewis have welcomed the launch of a new scheme aimed at improving inclusivity at rugby clubhouses across the country.

The Welsh Rugby Union has launched 'Dysgu WRU', which will deliver webinars by industry experts on topics from club finances to engaging diverse communities and creating a "period positive" clubhouse.

International scrum-halves Davies and Lewis were at the launch at Old Penarthians RFC in the Vale of Glamorgan and spoke of the positive impact their formative clubs had on their successful rugby careers.