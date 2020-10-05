Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill says she's grateful to have had the chance to play professional rugby after announcing her retirement.

She came agonisingly close to hanging up her international boots in 2021 after a winless Six Nations before being named as one of the first 12 women in Wales to earn a professional contract.

Snowsill has pointed to the encouragement of Bristol Bears head coach Dave Ward and Wales women's head coach Ioan Cunningham in convincing her to carry on.

She leaves the Wales squad to take up a coaching role with Cardiff Met University, where she will help the Welsh Rugby Union identify the next generation of talented players.