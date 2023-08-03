Head coach Warren Gatland calls Leigh Halfpenny the "ultimate professional" and a "role model" ahead of the full-back's 100th Wales appearance this weekend.

When Halfpenny takes the field against England in Cardiff on Saturday he will become the ninth man to play 100 internationals for Wales, following Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, George North, Dan Biggar, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas, Martyn Williams and Taulupe Faletau.