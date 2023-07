Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Sir Gareth Edwards pays tribute to his former Wales coach Clive Rowlands, who has died aged 85.

Rowlands, who also captained and managed his country as well as becoming the Welsh Rugby Union president, guided Wales to the Triple Crown in 1969 and Grand Slam in 1971.

