Scarlets front row duo of Ryan Elias and Kemsley Mathias have explained to the Scrum V podcast just how difficult pre-World Cup fitness camps in Switzerland are.

Wales are preparing for the Rugby World Cup in France in September with a two-week training camp in the Alpine village of Fiesch.

Elias has been on one of the camps before and jokes that he has not slept for four years in anticipation of this year's camp.