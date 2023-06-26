Wales head coach Warren Gatland Warren is contemplating the loss of veteran hooker Ken Owens, but finds echoes of the 2011 World Cup in Wales' squad preparing for the 2023 tournament.

In 2011 Gatland saw a new era of players emerge as Wales reached the semi-finals and he has a fresh looking group to work with in the build up to what lies ahead in France in the autumn.

