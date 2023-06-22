Grenoble-bound Sam Davies tells the BBC Scrum V rugby podcast that players at Welsh regions should "prepare for the worst" as budget cuts start to bite.

The new six-year financial framework will see the regions' budgets cut from £5.2m to £4.5m by the 2024-25 season.

Davies, 29, a former World Young Player of the Year, is leaving Dragons this summer and fears there will be an even bigger drain of players away from the Welsh regions at the end of next season.

You can listen to the full interview on the BBC Scrum V podcast.