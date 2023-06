Bradley Davies has retired from professional rugby after a career that saw him win 66 Wales caps and play for Cardiff, Wasps and Ospreys.

His final game was for the Barbarians against Swansea alongside friend, team-mate and second-row rival Alun Wyn Jones, who recently announced an end to his own record-breaking international career.

Read more: Jones had 'tear in eye' as Barbarians beat Swansea