Six Nations 2020: Justin Tipuric finishes length-of-pitch try for Wales against England
As Justin Tipuric calls time on his international career, watch one of his moments of magic as he scores from the kick off in the second half against England at Twickenham in the 2020 Six Nations.
The 33-year-old flanker has announced his retirement from international rugby alongside Wales and Ospreys teammate Alun Wyn Jones.
