Former England cricket captain Allan Lamb has become a father figure to many players who have moved here from South Africa, just like he did in the late 1970s.

He took Northampton Saints and England's David Ribbans under his wing seven years ago when he moved to the Premiership club and the pair have become firm friends.

Last week Ribbans led out his goddaughter, Lamb’s grand-daughter, for his final match at Franklin's Gardens. He moves to Toulon next season. He says he has made peace with the move which means he will be unavailable for England selection.