Head coach Warren Gatland says uncapped Wales prop Henry Thomas can give his side "something a little bit different" after naming the former England player in his 54-man preliminary World Cup squad.

The 31-year-old won seven caps for England between 2013 and 2014 but is eligible now for Wales following a change in World Rugby's eligibility rules in 2022. Thomas' father hails from Swansea.

READ MORE: Hawkins left out of Wales' World Cup squad