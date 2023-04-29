Women's Six Nations: Snowsill praises 'best of rest' Wales as they secure third
Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill has praised her side after they beat Italy with a bonus point in Parma to secure third place in the Women's Six Nations.
Bonus-point victories over Ireland, Scotland and Italy have helped Wales secure an historic high world ranking of sixth place.
Snowsill highlighted the tight-knit group and the performances of the props with Sisilia Tuipulotu scoring four tries and Gwenllian Pyrs crossing for three in the tournament.
