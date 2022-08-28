Women's Six Nations: Wales coach Ioan Cunningham excited by England challenge
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales are making big strides and are excited by facing England at a sold-out Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday in the Women's Six Nations.
Victory would earn Wales the Triple Crown after wins over Ireland and Scotland.
England are top of the table after thumping wins over Scotland and Italy.
READ MORE: Wales make two changes to face England