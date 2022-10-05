Wales won't underestimate Scottish challenge - Shaun Connor
Wales attack and kicking coach Shaun Connor says his side will not underestimate Scotland when the teams face off at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh.
Wales beat Scotland 24-19 in the reverse fixture last season before winning 18-15 in the Rugby World Cup pool stages.
Wales opened this year's Six Nations with a five try victory against Ireland while Scotland are looking to bounce back from heavy defeat against England.