Women's Six Nations 2023: Wales' Kerin Lake eyes complete performance against Scotland
Centre Kerin Lake says "confident" Wales are targeting an 80-minute performance as they prepare to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Wales were emphatic winners in their opening game of the tournament against Ireland in front of a record home crowd for a Welsh women's game.
Lake says Wales are looking to produce a complete display in Scotland after a drop in performance levels in the latter stages of the victory over the Irish.