Head coach Warren Gatland has paid tribute to number eight Taulupe Faletau who is set to win his 100th Wales cap against France on Saturday.

Faletau, 32, will become the eighth member of an exclusive Welsh club that currently comprises George North, Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

READ MORE:Faletau to win 100th Wales cap against France