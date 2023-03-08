Women's Six Nations: Wales go back to school for squad announcement
Wales players Hannah Jones and Ffion Lewis along with head coach Ioan Cunningham returned to their former school, Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, for the Six Nations squad announcement.
Announced on International Women's Day, Cunningham said he hoped the current squad will inspire the next generation of players.
Jones, appointed Wales' new captain, says the advent of professional contract for female players will also benefit future stars.