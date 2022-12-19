Wales head coach Warren Gatland has questioned England’s wisdom in requesting the Principality Stadium roof remain open for Saturday’s Six Nations game between the two sides.

Gatland says Wales have a better record with the roof open, though admits his side would have preferred for it to be shut.

He also says that there is a mutual respect between the teams and feels no need to stir up tensions before the game.

