Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack says a legal document aimed at settling Welsh rugby's financial future has yet to reach him or his counterparts at Ospreys, Dragons and Cardiff.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Nigel Walker has set Tuesday, 28 February as the date for its completion while Wales players are threatening to refuse to play England in the Six Nations on Saturday, 25 February if their demands are not met.

A strike at regional level is also now a possibility.