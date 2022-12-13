Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he supports his players as they seek a resolution to their contractual dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), but would not back strike action against England in the Six Nations.

Wales' international players have set a deadline of Wednesday, 22 February to resolve their dispute with the possibility of a strike ahead of England's visit to Cardiff on Saturday, 25 February.

READ MORE: Player strike is last option - Alun Wyn Jones