Wales head coach Warren Gatland insists Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric are still in his plans despite leaving the experienced pair out of the matchday 23 to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Gatland has made five changes to his pack following last week's heavy defeat to Ireland which also includes dropping Taulupe Faletau to the bench.

Gatland is using the trip to Murrayfield to blood new players. He gives first Wales starts to Exeter Chiefs pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, while Tommy Reffell completes a new-look back-row.