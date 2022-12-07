Wales coach Warren Gatland says his players are not distracted by off-field issues ahead of facing Ireland in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Welsh Rugby Union has endured a turbulent week following a BBC Wales Investigates programme which raised questions of sexism and misogyny within the governing body, which resulted in the resignation of chief executive Steve Phillips.

Gatland, who named his side 48 hours earlier than planned, says it has been a challenging period, but insists his team are fully focused on Saturday’s game.

