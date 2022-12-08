WRU considers releasing 2021 women's rugby review - chief executive Phillips
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Chief executive Steve Phillips says the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will consider publishing its 2021 review into women's rugby in Wales.
It comes after allegations of a "toxic culture", involving sexism and warnings from sponsors that strong action must be taken by the governing body.
Available to UK users only.
READ MORE: Phillips apologises but wants to stay in charge of WRU