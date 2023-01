Ken Owens says he is looking forward to the new challenge of captaining Wales in the 2023 Six Nations.

Owens, 36, was named as captain for the first time in his career by returning head coach Warren Gatland, which came as a "shock, but a huge honour" for the Scarlets hooker.

Wales' campaign begins against Ireland in Cardiff on 4 February.

