Watch the best of the action as Munster beat Ulster 34-0 at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Munster raced into a 22-0 lead in the first half thanks to tries from Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Stephanie Nunan, Aoife Doyle & Claire Bennett.

They added further scores through a second tries from Bennett and Nic a Bhaird.

Ulster will face Connacht on Saturday, 14 January at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, live on BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website from 14:30 GMT