Ospreys back George North says he is close to a return after needing two plates to fix four fractures around his left eye and cheekbone.

The 30-year-old was taken off during Ospreys' Champions Cup loss to Leicester on 11 December, 2022.

Ospreys face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and have Champions Cup games against Montpellier and Leicester with Wales meeting up for the Six Nations later this month.

