Munster replacement Ben Healy converts his own try with the last kick of the game to snatch a 15-14 win away to Ulster.

John Cooney kicked Ulster into the lead, and Robert Baloucoune's superb try put the hosts in control despite Paddy Patterson's score for Munster.

However, Healy would have the final say as Munster hit back and beat their Irish rivals.

