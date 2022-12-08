Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel says the region are waiting for a formal financial agreement to be reached with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) before they can start preparing for next season.

Welsh rugby's four professional teams said on Monday that they had verbally reached "a new six-year framework for professional rugby in Wales”.

Peel hopes the ongoing discussions between the WRU and the regions are concluded as soon as possible so Scarlets players and staff can begin to plan beyond this season.