Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says players are "very distracted" by the ongoing financial uncertainty in Welsh rugby.

There has been a freeze on player recruitment and new contracts are on hold whilst the the four regions wait to discover what their budgets will be.

Welsh rugby's four professional teams said on Monday that they had verbally reached "a new six-year framework for professional rugby in Wales”, but Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips admitted there was "still a bit of work to do".