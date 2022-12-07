Welsh rugby: 'The sooner it's done, the better'
Cardiff and Wales back Josh Adams says uncertainty over contract renewals left some Welsh regional players "uncomfortable."
Welsh rugby's four professional teams this week said they had verbally agreed on "a new six-year framework" which they hope will resolve the game's financial issues.
Adams and Cardiff director of Rugby Dai Young said it was vital that the Professional Rugby Board (PRB)now finalised the framework to ensure the financial security of the sport within Wales.