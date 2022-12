Scrum V's Gareth Rhys Owen meets Makaya Jack, whose shot at rugby stardom was wrecked by apartheid South Africa before segregation ended after 46 years in 1994.

Jack's story straddles the fight for racial equality, the impact of Nelson Mandela and seeing Siya Kolisi lead the Springboks to 2019 World Cup glory and victory against the 2021 British and Irish Lions.

