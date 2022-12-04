Ieuan Evans: WRU chairman says 'we love watersheds in Wales - we have one a fortnight'
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Ieuan Evans says the current state of the game in Wales is an "opportunity" that can be "transformational".
After being recently voted into the role, Evans also reflects on his Wales playing career and the challenges the game in Wales faces amid on-and-off field issues with Scrum V presenter Lauren Jenkins.
