Meet Babalwa Latsha, the Springbok prop who was Africa's first professional rugby player and says athletes "can really change the world".

Having turned professional in 2020, 28-year-old Latsha is aiming "to make a difference in the community" in her homeland by helping young women coming out of foster care, and promoting the Menstruation Foundation.

