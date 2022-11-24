Wales v Australia: Justin Tipuric's sleepless nights since Georgia defeat
Captain Justin Tipuric says the defeat by Georgia still rankles as Wales prepare for their final game of 2022 against Australia.
Wales slumped to a shock 13-12 defeat against Georgia in Cardiff last Saturday with Tipuric admitting there have been sleepless nights since.
The Ospreys flanker aims to help Wales bounce back on Saturday with injury-hit Australia visiting Cardiff on the last leg of their northern hemisphere tour.