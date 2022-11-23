Kevin Sinfield: Leicester Tigers coach returns to reality after ultra marathon challenge
Kevin Sinfield says there is "no greater gift than providing hope" after raising more than £2m for motor neurone disease (MND) charities by completing seven ultra marathons in seven days.
The Leicester Tigers coach spoke to BBC East Midlands Today about "returning to reality" of the day job after his his latest challenge - inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.