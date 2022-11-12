Coach Wayne Pivac has paid tribute to Dan Lydiate after he played against Argentina on Saturday following the death of his father.

The Wales team wore black armbands in memory of John Lydiate, who passed away last weekend.

Despite personal heartache, the Wales, British and Irish Lions and Ospreys flanker wanted to play in his father’s honour, but was forced off after 28 minutes with an arm injury.

